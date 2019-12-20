Boeing’s Starliner Lifts Off From Florida, First Launch Of Capsule Designed To Carry NASA Astronauts

Boeing successfully launched a spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida designed to carry astronauts to the International Space Station. It’s part of an effort to launch humans from the U.S. for the first time since 2011.

But the spacecraft failed to ignite its engines for a critical burn to put it into an orbit to reach the space station.

Starliner in stable orbit. The burn needed for a rendezvous with the ISS did not happen. Working the issue. — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) December 20, 2019

Boeing’s Starliner capsule carried no people when it launched. Instead, it’s carrying a dummyBoei named Rosie.

It’s a test launch for NASA’s Commercial Crew program. The agency is using private companies like Boeing and SpaceX to get astronauts to the station.

SpaceX successfully conducted a similar test flight back in March. Human missions from Florida are expected early next year — a first since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.