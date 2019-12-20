 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


Boeing’s Starliner Lifts Off From Florida, First Launch Of Capsule Designed To Carry NASA Astronauts

by (WMFE)

Boeing's Starliner launches from Cape Canaveral. Photo: Elizabeth Gondar / WMFE

Boeing successfully launched a spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida designed to carry astronauts to the International Space Station. It’s part of an effort to launch humans from the U.S. for the first time since 2011.

But the spacecraft failed to ignite its engines for a critical burn to put it into an orbit to reach the space station.

Boeing’s Starliner capsule carried no people when it launched. Instead, it’s carrying a dummyBoei named Rosie.

It’s a test launch for NASA’s Commercial Crew program. The agency is using private companies like Boeing and SpaceX to get astronauts to the station.

The Starliner capsule is now heading to the ISS. It will arrive Saturday and spend about a week docked to the station before coming back to Earth.

SpaceX successfully conducted a similar test flight back in March. Human missions from Florida are expected early next year — a first since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.


Brendan Byrne

