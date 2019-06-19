Boeing Space Headquarters Moving To Florida’s Space Coast

Boeing Space is moving its space and launch headquarters from Arlington, Virginia to Titusville, Florida.

The company has been working on space projects in Florida for sixty years, and Boeing said the move will allow them to strengthen ongoing and future space-based Boeing projects.

“Boeing has been a dominant presence on the Space Coast for six decades, and this move represents a continuation of that legacy and future commitment,” said Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Space and Launch. “Expanding our Boeing presence on the Space Coast brings tremendous value for our commercial and government space programs through focused leadership, strategic investment, customer proximity and additional contributions to the vitality of the region.”

Boeing is finalizing development and assembly of its CST-100 Starliner capsule at its facility at Kennedy Space Center. NASA is partners with Boeing, along with SpaceX, in the commercial crew program, to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station — ending the agencies dependence on rides from the Russian Space Agency.

The Starliner is set to launch on an uncrewed mission later this year, followed by a crewed test mission to the International Space Station soon after.

Also at Kennedy Space Center, Boeing continues work on its X-378B uncrewed spaceplane designed and developed for the Air Force. The company is also building portions of NASA’s SLS rocket which is set to launch the space agency’s Orion capsule on a mission to the moon in 2020.

“Boeing’s Space and Launch headquarters will be another turning point for our community, as it represents a new set of activities for Boeing on the Space Coast,” said Lynda Weatherman, president and CEO of the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast.

In a statement, Boeing said the move will have no impact on space operations in other states, including California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado and Louisiana. It’s unclear if the move will bring any new jobs to the area.