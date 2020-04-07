 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Boeing plans repeat uncrewed mission after Starliner fails to reach International Space Station

Boeing's Starliner capsule after an abbreviated orbital mission that failed to reach the International Space Station. Photo: NASA

Boeing will try once again to launch an uncrewed mission of its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station.  A previous test mission failed to reach the station after launching from Cape Canaveral late last year.

Boeing is testing the vehicle ahead of launching NASA astronauts to the station. An audit found a software issue caused the capsule’s engines to fire incorrectly. It also uncovered issues communicating with the vehicle mid-flight.

Boeing says it will cover the cost of the re-flight. It’s unclear when that will happen.

The company will use the capsule — named “Spacecraft 2” — that was slated to launch NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Nicole Mann along with Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson on a test mission to the station.

Meanwhile SpaceX, which completed a successful uncrewed mission last March, is making final preparations for a crewed flight from Kennedy Space Center possibly in late May. NASA astronauts Bob Behnkin and Doug Hurley recently conducted a full simulation of their launch on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.


