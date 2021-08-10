 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Boeing Engineers Continue Starliner Troubleshooting, Focusing On Stuck Propulsion Valves

by (WMFE)

Starliner teams continue to work on a valve issue on the spacecraft that delayed a launch attempt last week. Photo: Boeing Space


Boeing engineers continue to troubleshoot an issue with its Starliner’s propulsion system that delayed an uncrewed launch of the space capsule last week.

Stuck valves caused a delay last week of a critical flight test of Starliner, which is designed to ferry astronatuts to the International Space Station and back.

Boeing says engineers worked through the weekend and unstuck 7 of the 13 closed valves on the spacecraft. Troubleshooting continues at Launch Complex 41, where Starliner is still attached to its rocket.

“Cautiously optimistic is a good way to describe how the team is feeling,” said John Vollmer, Starliner vice president and program manager. “They’re coming forward with innovative ideas and prioritizing the safety of the spacecraft and their teammates.”

The plan moving forward is to open the rest of the valves, test the system and identify what caused the issue in the first place. Then Boeing will work with NASA and United Launch Alliance to schedule a new launch date.

The mission, which is carrying no crew, is a critical flight test of the vehicle before NASA certifies Starlienr to carry astronauts. A previous mission back in 2019 failed to reach the station, prompting Boeing to redo the test.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP