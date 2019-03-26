 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Boeing 737 Max Makes Emergency Landing At Orlando International Airport

by (WMFE)

File photo of Boeing's 737 MAX 8 jet.

A Boeing 737 MAX plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon at Orlando International Airport.

The Orlando Sentinel reports there were no passengers on board the Southwest Airlines plane. The FAA grounded all 737 MAX 8 & 9 planes earlier this month as regulators investigate two fatal crashes involving the plane.

Two pilots flying the plane experienced engine trouble about ten minutes after takeoff. The aircraft returned and landed safely.

Airlines are allowed to fly the planes without any passengers to a base for a purpose of storage or maintenance.


