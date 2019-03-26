Boeing 737 Max Makes Emergency Landing At Orlando International Airport

A Boeing 737 MAX plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon at Orlando International Airport.

The Orlando Sentinel reports there were no passengers on board the Southwest Airlines plane. The FAA grounded all 737 MAX 8 & 9 planes earlier this month as regulators investigate two fatal crashes involving the plane.

Two pilots flying the plane experienced engine trouble about ten minutes after takeoff. The aircraft returned and landed safely.

Airlines are allowed to fly the planes without any passengers to a base for a purpose of storage or maintenance.