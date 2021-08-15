 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Bobby Bowden remembered for faith, family and football

by The Associated Press (AP)


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Bobby Bowden may have been known across the country for winning two national championships at Florida State, but the coach was eulogized Saturday as a man with three guiding principles: faith, family and football.

And that family included the thousands of players he coached.

More than 300 players and coaches were among the crowd of about 2,500 on the campus to remember Bowden.

He died last Sunday at 91 of pancreatic cancer.

The two-hour service included sons Tommy and Terry Bowden and daughter Ginger Bowden Madden. Former star player Warrick Dunn was among those who spoke. Says Dunn: “Coach was the kind of man that used his faith and wisdom to shape boys into men.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP