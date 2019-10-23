 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


BLUEPRINT 2.0 to Offer Vocational Training, Stipend to 100 Orlando Residents

by (WMFE)

President of the Central Florida Urban League Glen Gilzean talks about the Empowerment Zone. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The City of Orlando announced it will provide free vocational training for 100 people through its new BLUEPRINT 2.0 program.

Participants will receive a certificate in their field of interest after successfully completing the program in two to three months. 

They’ll also receive a $125 dollar a month stipend to help cover living expenses when taking classes. 

City Commissioner Regina Hill says this job assistance will help break the cycle of generational poverty in the community. 

“To be able to take advantage of this educational ecosystem that we have already put in place by the partners of Valencia and UCF but coming through the door of a certificate program so they can get immediate, immediate income is very impactful.”

The training will be offered at the Central Florida Urban League Empowerment Zone in Parramore when it opens next month. 

Urban League President Glen Gilzean describes the Zone as a one-stop-shop for career assistance. 

“Think of it as like this modern day cool Starbucks that’s in the Parramore community that anyone can come and be able to apply for a job, sit down with a CareerSource member, or sit down with our staff learn about financial literacy while simultaneously empowering themselves.”

The former version of the BLUEPRINT Program paired residents with construction jobs on city projects. 

Wells Fargo donated $75,000 dollars to the program.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP