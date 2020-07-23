 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Bluegrass Sibling Duo Sean And Sara Watkins Returns As Watkins Family Hour

by John Myers (NPR)

Siblings Sean and Sara Watkins are the Watkins Family Hour. Jacob Boll/Courtesy of the artist

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Sean and Sara Watkins grew up playing music together alongside Chris Thile in the hugely successful folk and bluegrass band Nickel Creek. Along the way, the siblings wanted to find a new way to hone their live skills and have some fun in the process.

Setting up shop at Los Angeles nightclub Largo, the band Watkins Family Hour was born. Bringing in hundreds of performers over several years, the duo shared the stage and set up improvised playlists with folks like Jackson BrowneDan WilsonMinnie Driver, Jim James and Mandy Moore, to name a few. Pretty cool group of folks to work with right?

For the Watkins’ new album, Brother Sister, Sean and Sara wrote together for the first time as a duo in their 30-plus year career, which obviously surprised me. We’ll talk about that, life in quarantine and Watkins Family Hour shares some beautiful home recordings with us, so let’s listen in.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP