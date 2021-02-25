 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Blue Origin Delays Maiden Flight Of New Glenn Rocket From Cape Canaveral

by (WMFE)

Rendering of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket on the launch pad a LC-36 at Cape Canaveral. Photo: Blue Origin

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Private rocket company Blue Origin said it will launch its newest rocket New Glenn from Cape Canaveral in late 2022. It’s about a year delay from the previously announced launch date of the more than 300-foot-tall rocket from Launch Complex 36.

Blue Origin said a decision by the Space Force not to select the company for a national security launch contract prompted the schedule change.

Despite the delay, Blue Origin is hard at work on the rocket at its factory just south of Kennedy Space Center and modifying LC-36 to launch New Glenn. In a release, the company says it has created 600 jobs on the space coast, with a total investment of some $2.5 billion in its factory and launch pad.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos started Blue Origin back in 2000 and recently announced plans to inject $1 billion a year of his own cash into the rocket company.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP