Blue-green algae bloom prompts health alert for Lake Rowena

Toxins from blue-green algae have prompted the Orange County Health Department to issue a health alert for Lake Rowena in Orlando.

State officials drew the water sample last week at the northeast corner. But the algae bloom was present throughout the lake.

You are advised not to drink the water or go swimming or boating in it. And don’t let your animals near it.

The Health Department says blue-green algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and respiratory irritation.

Heavy exposure to cyanotoxins — through drinking the water — can sometimes affect the liver and nervous system.