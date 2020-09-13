 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Bloomberg to spend at least $100M to help Biden in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is committing at least $100 million to help Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

Bloomberg’s spending reflects Democrats’ concerns about the tight race in a state that’s a priority for President Donald Trump.

A victory for Biden in Florida would significantly complicate Trump’s path to reaching the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure a second term.

The billionaire Bloomberg launched his own campaign for the Democratic nomination late last year amid worries about the strength of Biden’s campaign. Bloomberg dropped out in March and endorsed Biden.


