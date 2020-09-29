Bloomberg Commits $4 Million To Joe Biden’s On-The-Ground Campaigning

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is giving a boost to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his push to win the presidential race in Florida.

Bloomberg told the Miami Herald he will give $4 million dollars to voter registration and canvassing groups stalled by the pandemic.

The money will expand operations for organizations that target Black and Hispanic voters.

Political strategists say these campaigning efforts will make up for Biden’s lack of face-to-face campaigning in the nation’s largest swing state.