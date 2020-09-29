 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Bloomberg Commits $4 Million To Joe Biden’s On-The-Ground Campaigning

by Alyssa Ramos (WLRN)

Photo: AP

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is giving a boost to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his push to win the presidential race in Florida.

Bloomberg told the Miami Herald he will give $4 million dollars to voter registration and canvassing groups stalled by the pandemic.

The money will expand operations for organizations that target Black and Hispanic voters.

Political strategists say these campaigning efforts will make up for Biden’s lack of face-to-face campaigning in the nation’s largest swing state.


