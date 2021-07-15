 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
BLM activists question equal exercise of Florida protest law

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Mattia Faloretti


MIAMI (AP) — Some Black Lives Matter activists say a double standard is being used as protesters in Florida block busy roadways this week in support of Cubans demonstrating for regime change.

There has been limited action taken by law enforcement against them, despite a new law that enhances penalties against disruptions by protesters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year signed into law a measure that enhances penalties against demonstrators who turn violent and creates new criminal penalties for those who organize demonstrations that get out of hand.

Provisions of the law also put in place new rules that makes it a felony to block some roadways.


