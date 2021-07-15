BLM activists question equal exercise of Florida protest law

Photo: Mattia Faloretti
MIAMI (AP) — Some Black Lives Matter activists say a double standard is being used as protesters in Florida block busy roadways this week in support of Cubans demonstrating for regime change.
There has been limited action taken by law enforcement against them, despite a new law that enhances penalties against disruptions by protesters.
Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year signed into law a measure that enhances penalties against demonstrators who turn violent and creates new criminal penalties for those who organize demonstrations that get out of hand.
Provisions of the law also put in place new rules that makes it a felony to block some roadways.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity