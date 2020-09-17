Blind Floridians Can Opt For Electronic Mail-In Ballots in Five Florida Counties

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Election Supervisors in five Florida counties are working to make mail-in ballots more accessible to blind voters. They’re testing out a new system that allows voters to fill out their ballot online.

But Orange County’s Elections head Bill Cowles says supervisors are still working out some kinks when signing people up for an electronic ballot.