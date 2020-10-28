Black PAC Say In Person Voter Turnout Crucial For African Americans

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Elections experts say the final days of voting will be crucial for the overall turnout of Black voters throughout Florida.

While more than 60 percent of the state’s Black voters that requested a mail in ballot have turned them in, Black PAC’s Executive Director Adrienne Shropshire thinks a large chunk of the Black electorate will choose to vote in person on election day.