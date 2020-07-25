Black Lives Matter Protest Near Universal Orlando Expected to Continue Saturday

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The protest that started Friday night is expected to continue along Rosalind Ave on Saturday.

The Black Lives Matter protest outside Universal Orlando began Friday at 5 p.m.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department says some of the 25 protesters set stuffed animals and pieces of cardboard on fire in the middle of intersections around the theme park.

The demonstration continued for three hours with protesters marching along Kirkman Road, Universal Boulevard and Turkey Lake Road.

Around 8 p.m., officers asked crowds to disperse. Six protesters were arrested.

No tear gas was used on protesters and no injuries were reported on either side of the police line.

The demonstration was organized in opposition to a proposed $15-million dollar budget increase for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.