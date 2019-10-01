Black Holes & Gravity Waves: Shedding Light On The Darkest Places In The Universe
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | Subscribe to This Podcast
Scientists have captured an image of a black hole swallowing a start. The findings are shedding light on the mystery of black holes. How does this event help us better understand our universe?
We’ll speak with NASA scientists Knicole Colon about the mysteries of black holes and what this discovery means for the future of black hole research.
Then, we’ll chat with our panel of expert scientists about black holes and gravity waves in our weekly question segment called “I’d Like to Know.”
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity