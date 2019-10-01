 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Black Holes & Gravity Waves: Shedding Light On The Darkest Places In The Universe

by (WMFE)

An animation of a disruption event called ASASSN-19bt taken by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and Swift missions. Credits: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Scientists have captured an image of a black hole swallowing a start. The findings are shedding light on the mystery of black holes. How does this event help us better understand our universe?

We’ll speak with NASA scientists Knicole Colon about the mysteries of black holes and what this discovery means for the future of black hole research.

Then, we’ll chat with our panel of expert scientists about black holes and gravity waves in our weekly question segment called “I’d Like to Know.”


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

