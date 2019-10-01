Black Holes & Gravity Waves: Shedding Light On The Darkest Places In The Universe

Scientists have captured an image of a black hole swallowing a start. The findings are shedding light on the mystery of black holes. How does this event help us better understand our universe?

We’ll speak with NASA scientists Knicole Colon about the mysteries of black holes and what this discovery means for the future of black hole research.

Then, we’ll chat with our panel of expert scientists about black holes and gravity waves in our weekly question segment called “I’d Like to Know.”