Black Bear Spotted on the University of Central Florida’s Main Campus

The UCF Police Department says there’s a black bear roaming the main campus.

There’s a bear on @UCF’s main campus, oh my! With so many natural lands, wildlife spottings aren’t unusual. The 🐻 was last spotted in the woods behind the @UCFRWC Challenge Course. UCF Police officers are keeping an eye out for him to ensure everyone stays safe. pic.twitter.com/8zv1EwZKeu — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) June 11, 2021

The bear was last seen in the woods behind the UCF Recreation and Wellness Center Challenge Course.

In a tweet the department says, “officers are keeping an eye out for the animal to ensure everyone stays safe.”

Anyone approached by the bear should remain standing, back away slowly, and speak to the bear in a loud yet calm voice.

The goal is to make your presence known to the bear along with nearby humans, while avoiding sudden movements that might spook it.