Central Florida News


Black Bear Spotted on the University of Central Florida’s Main Campus

by (WMFE)

Photo: UCF Police Department


The UCF Police Department says there’s a black bear roaming the main campus. 

The bear was last seen in the woods behind the UCF Recreation and Wellness Center Challenge Course. 

In a tweet the department says, “officers are keeping an eye out for the animal to ensure everyone stays safe.”

Anyone approached by the bear should remain standing, back away slowly, and speak to the bear in a loud yet calm voice.

The goal is to make your presence known to the bear along with nearby humans, while avoiding sudden movements that might spook it.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

