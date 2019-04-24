 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Bithlo Clinic will Offer Patients Comprehensive Healthcare Including Dental, Pharmacy Services

by (WMFE)
It's the result of a collaboration between AdventHealth and Community Health Centers. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Ground was broken on a new clinic in Bithlo today. It will offer uninsured and under-insured families comprehensive health care.

The clinic is the result of a collaboration between AdventHealth and Community Health Centers.

AdventHealth President Daryl Tol says it will help provide healthcare to patients who would have been covered under a Medicaid expansion program in Florida.

“Local governments, local businesses are coming together to fill the gaps of the failure to expand and cover the population. We think this needs to happen on the political side but if not private citizens have to do the work.”

Florida is one of only fourteen states that have not expanded the needs-based health insurance program. 

The clinic will be built on the site of the current CMC clinic that provides more than 70,000 patients annually with adult and pediatric health services.

One of those patients is Christine Tran and her parents. She says they’ve attended the CMC clinic in Bithlo for almost a decade.

“That’s what I look for in a doctor’s office. I want them to be caring and loving toward patients and not rush things. And show that they care and that’s what they do.”

She says she’s excited the new clinic will also feature a permanent dental clinic and a pharmacy so that they’ll be able to get all their healthcare needs met in one place.

The number of patients the clinic has served has doubled in the past five years.

This mirrors statewide trends where the number of uninsured and under-insured patients rose from 12.5 to 12.9 percent of the population between 2016 and 2017.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


