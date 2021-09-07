 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Bitcoin brings hopes, doubts for Salvadorans in Florida sending money home

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dmitry Demidko


MIAMI (AP) — Several countries have dabbled in cryptocurrencies, but none has gone so far as El Salvador. It’s adopting Bitcoin as an official currency on Tuesday.

The Central American nation is betting it will spur the economy and increase money sent home by Salvadorans in the US. But many are unsure the plan will work as intended.

Some say it’s too complicated and opaque. Others worry about the way Bitcoin values can rise and fall sharply — potentially giving recipients a windfall or a loss.

Some also doubt government claims that it will be cheaper and easier than current ways of transferring money.


