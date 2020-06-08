 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Bipartisan Bill Bolsters U.S. Commercial Space Industry

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Florida U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have introduced legislation to bolster the American commercial space industry.

The American Space Commerce Act of 2020 promotes U.S. space business by extending a benefit from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which allows for certain deductions by American space companies.

The legislation also creates a requirement that companies can utilize the tax benefit only if “the spacecraft is substantially manufactured in the United States.”

Rubio and Scott join fellow republicans Ted Cruz and Roger Wicker, along with Democrat Dianne Feinstein, introducing the bill in the Senate.

The bill aims to “strengthen the space industry’s public-private partnerships with American companies and ensure that our nation continues to be a global industry leader,” said Sen. Rubio.

The bill comes on the heels of SpaceX’s launch of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center — part of a $6 billion partnership with private companies to ferry astronauts to the station.

The bill is receiving bipartisan support, and a companion bill has been introduced in the House by Florida U.S. congressmen Charlie Crist (D) and Bill Posey (R).


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP