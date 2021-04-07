Bill To Determine Sports Eligibility For Transgender Women Heads To Florida House Floor

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



A pair of bills that would block transgender women from participating in women or girls sports at their schools is moving steadily through the legislature.

Sebring Republican Representative Kaylee Tuck is sponsoring the measure in her chamber. She argues transgender women pose an unfair physical advantage in athletic competitions.