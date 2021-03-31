 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Bill To Create A Rape Kit Database Moves Forward

by Andrea Perdomo (WLRN )

Photo: Matt Popovich

A bill that would create a database for tracking rape kits in the state was approved unanimously by a House panel yesterday.

Rape kits include evidence obtained from victims of sexual assault. The proposed bill would allow both victims and law enforcement to track the kits from the time that evidence is collected through the criminal justice process.

The bill has been named “Gail’s Law” after an Orlando woman who was sexually assaulted in 1988 and whose rape kit was not tested for more than 30 years.

The measure would give the Florida Department of Law Enforcement until 2023 to create the database.

A Senate version of the bill passed its first committee stop.


