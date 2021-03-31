Bill To Create A Rape Kit Database Moves Forward

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A bill that would create a database for tracking rape kits in the state was approved unanimously by a House panel yesterday.

Rape kits include evidence obtained from victims of sexual assault. The proposed bill would allow both victims and law enforcement to track the kits from the time that evidence is collected through the criminal justice process.

The bill has been named “Gail’s Law” after an Orlando woman who was sexually assaulted in 1988 and whose rape kit was not tested for more than 30 years.

The measure would give the Florida Department of Law Enforcement until 2023 to create the database.

A Senate version of the bill passed its first committee stop.