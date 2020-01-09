 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Bill On Sewage Spills Is Latest On Water Quality This Legislative Session

by (WMFE)

State Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Randy Fine have introduced legislation that would increase fines on local governments over sewage spills in Florida waterways. 

The legislators, both Republicans, say they want to send a strong message to local governments after repeated sewage spills in fragile waterways in recent years. 

Gruters represents Sarasota, and Fine represents Palm Bay. 

The measure represents another signal water quality will be an issue in this year’s legislative session, which begins next week. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed legislation last year for the upcoming session addressing wastewater spills, septic systems and agricultural practices. 

The governor’s push was based on recommendations from a Blue-Green Algae Task Force, appointed after toxic algae gripped the state in 2017. 


