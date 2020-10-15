Motorcyclists Roll In For Biketoberfest 2020
Motorcyclists are rolling into Daytona Beach today for the start of Biketoberfest but, it’s may look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With #Biketoberfest and #Trucktoberfest coming to #DaytonaBeach later this month, @ChiefCapri wanted to let you know how we’re prepping for both events while being mindful of #COVID19 and the safety of our residents.
MORE: https://t.co/Xnq2eLZahp#Coronavirus #COVID pic.twitter.com/n5tI8u6jfM
— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) October 6, 2020
Daytona Beach knew they couldn’t stop bikers from coming into town but they didn’t go out of their way to encourage the event either. Back in September, Commissioners voted against issuing permits to vendors for Biketober fest that runs through Sunday.
This year, you won’t see any outdoor bars or stages. But, in Ormond Beach, commissioners did approve permits for the festival. With Governor Ron DeSantis allowing bars and restaurants to operate now at full capacity, this year’s Biketoberfest may still feel like the previous ones.
The festival is a huge economic driver for Ormond and Daytona as it brings thousands of bikers to the city.
