Bienvenue, Michelin! Group makes its first stop ever in Orlando in 2022 on gastronomical tour of Sunshine State

Michelin Guide inspectors are coming to Orlando for the first time ever next year. That means a local restaurant could earn a coveted three-star rating.

Along with restaurants in Orlando, Michelin Guide inspectors will visit culinary establishments in Miami and Tampa as part of their tour of Florida.

It’s the first time the group will visit the Sunshine State in its 120 year-plus history of ranking eateries throughout the US and around the world.

Visit Orlando’s CEO Casandra Matej says the stop is evidence that Orlando’s dining scene continues to evolve with its nationally recognized chefs and international cuisines.

In a statement, Matej says, “Having the MICHELIN Guide inspectors visit Orlando to experience and rate our restaurant offerings will raise the visibility of our destination’s culinary superstars on a global scale.”

The most prestigious restaurants under the Michelin ranking system earn three stars, with France earning the most three-star ratings in the world.