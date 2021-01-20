Biden’s Inaugural Address, Annotated

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Joe Biden addresses the nation for the first time as its 46th president on Wednesday. Biden is speaking at scaled-down event, before a divided nation still reeling from the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol and the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 400,000 Americans.

NPR reporters from the Washington Desk and across the newsroom are providing live fact checks and analysis of Biden’s remarks. Watch the speech around 12 p.m. ET and read the annotations below.

