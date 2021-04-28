Biden’s Address To Congress, Annotated

President Biden delivers an address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, just ahead of his 100th day in office.



President Biden makes his first joint address to Congress Wednesday night.

The speech comes about 100 days into his presidency, and will be delivered to a Capitol chamber with reduced occupancy, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is expected to detail his early accomplishments, and his newly unveiled American Families Plan.

Biden is expected to detail his early accomplishments, and his newly unveiled American Families Plan.



