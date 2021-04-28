 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Biden’s Address To Congress, Annotated

by NPR Staff (NPR)

President Biden delivers an address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, just ahead of his 100th day in office.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

President Biden makes his first joint address to Congress Wednesday night.

The speech comes about 100 days into his presidency, and will be delivered to a Capitol chamber with reduced occupancy, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is expected to detail his early accomplishments, and his newly unveiled American Families Plan.

Below the video player, NPR reporters are providing live fact checks and analysis of Biden’s remarks. (You can also listen to NPR’s live special coverage.)

Loading…

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP