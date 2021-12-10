 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Biden will award the Medal of Honor posthumously to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe of Oviedo

The extraordinary bravery and self-sacrifice of a fallen soldier from Oviedo will be recognized next Thursday when President Joe Biden awards America’s highest military honor to Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe.

Cashe was fatally wounded in 2005 in Iraq while rescuing others in his platoon from a burning vehicle under attack. He went back repeatedly though he himself was injured and on fire.

Central Florida Congress members Stephanie Murphy and Matt Waltz won passage of a bill extending the time limit so Cashe was eligible for the Medal of Honor.

Murphy spoke about him from the floor of the House in 2018.

His actions that fateful day were so remarkable that they almost defy description,” she said. “Words like courage and bravery do not seem adequate to fully capture the deeds this soldier performed.”

Biden will also award the Medal of Honor to Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee and posthumously to Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz.


