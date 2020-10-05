 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Biden Visits Little Havana, Leads in Cuban Vote

by Tim Padgett (WLRN)

Photo: Ryan Parker

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken some of the Cuban vote from President Trump.

In the most recent Bendixen & Amandi International and Miami Herald poll, Biden holds a seven point lead among Hispanics in Miami-Dade.

And in the last few weeks he’s taken almost 12-percentage points of the Cuban vote away from President Trump.

Biden was at the Jose Marti Park in Little Havana.

“This pandemic and economic collapse has hit the Hispanic communities particularly hard. The infection rate among Hispanics is almost three times higher than non-white Hispanics. And here in Florida, where Hispanics make up one quarter of the population, they make up 37-percent of the COVID deaths.”

Biden held his town hall at the Perez Art Museum tonight.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP