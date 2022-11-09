 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Biden set to hold a press conference on midterm elections results

by Brandon Carter (NPR)

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., Nov. 7, 2022.
Image credit: Bryan Woolston


President Biden is set to hold a press conference at the White House following Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the 2022 midterms.

Though Democrats are expected to lose control of the House of Representatives, control of the Senate is still up in the air. Several key Senate races, including those in Nevada and Arizona, remain too close to call.

Watch Biden’s full remarks below starting at 4 p.m. ET:

Biden’s remarks come on the heels of a Democratic midterms performance that has so far defied history. Since World War II, the party out of power has typically gained an average of 28 House seats and two Senate seats in a president’s first midterms. Democrats appear on track to defy that precedent.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

