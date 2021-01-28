 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Biden Seen Likely To Keep Space Force, A Trump Favorite

by Robert Burns (Associated Press)

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond signs a memorandum of understanding in his office at the Pentagon with the Japanese government, allowing Space Force to put hosted payloads on the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System, Arlington, Va., Dec. 15, 2020. Photo: U.S. Air Force / Eric Dietrich

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been working quickly to undo many initiatives by his predecessor. But Donald Trump’s space-faring military service, Space Force, seems likely to survive.

Space Force was created in December 2019 and is still in its infancy. The reason it’s unlikely to go away is largely this: Elimination would require an act of Congress, where a bipartisan consensus holds that America’s increasing reliance on space is a worrying vulnerability. Many believe that problem is best addressed by a branch of the military focused exclusively on it.

Biden has yet to publicly comment on his intentions with Space Force.


