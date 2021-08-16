 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Biden Returns To The White House To Give An Address On Afghanistan

by Franco Ordoñez (NPR)

President Biden is returning to the White House on Monday afternoon from Camp David. Here he arrives last week at an East Room event.
Image credit: Alex Wong


Updated August 16, 2021 at 2:17 PM ET

President Biden will address the nation on Monday as more U.S. forces are on their way to Afghanistan to help with the evacuation of American personnel and allies.

It will be the first time Biden has spoken publicly since the Taliban moved into Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.

The president, who has been following the crisis overseas from Camp David, returned to the White House on Monday afternoon. He is planning to address the public from the East Room at 3:45 p.m.

Biden’s remarks come as his top allies defend the administration in the face of increasing criticism — from both parties — over how the crisis has unfolded.

Republican lawmakers and some Democrats have criticized the administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

“This is President Biden’s Saigon moment,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation, referring to the chaotic departure from Vietnam in 1975. “And, unfortunately, it was very predictable. It seems like many in President Biden’s intelligence community got this devastatingly wrong.”

Republicans have also criticized Biden for remaining at Camp David through the weekend, out of public view and away from reporters.

On Monday morning, national security adviser Jake Sullivan argued that the United States succeeded in its mission to hold those responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and that remaining in the country was not sustainable.

“Despite the fact that we spent 20 years and tens of billions of dollars to give the best equipment, the best training and the best capacity to the Afghan national security forces, we could not give them the will,” Sullivan said on NBC. “And they ultimately decided that they would not fight for Kabul and they would not fight for the country.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP