 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Biden Kicks Off Virtual Campaign Trail In Tampa

by Staff (WUSF)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is picking Tampa to kick off what he’s calling a virtual campaign trail.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee will remain at home in Delaware, but his campaign is promoting Thursday’s rally as being in Tampa.

But anyone — anywhere — can register on Biden’s campaign site to attend the event.

The Tampa rally — and a virtual roundtable earlier in the day in Jacksonville — are a nod to the importance of Florida in winning the 2020 presidential race.

President Donald Trump held rallies in the state earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down large public events across the country.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP