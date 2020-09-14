 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Biden faces worries that Latino support slipping in Florida

by The Associated Press (NPR)

Photo: Kelly Sikkema

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is the nation’s leading presidential battleground, and there’s mounting anxiety among Democrats that Joe Biden’s standing among Latinos in the state is slipping.

That could give President Donald Trump a crucial opening in Florida, a must-win for Republicans.

Biden’s campaign and its allies are shoring up its coalition of older voters, suburbanites and African Americans to make up for potential shortcomings elsewhere.

Allies closest to the Latino community said there are reasons to worry.

A Democrat running for the state Senate in Miami-Dade County Javier Fernandez, says the Biden campaign has work to do. Biden is scheduled to make his first visit to Florida as the Democratic nominee on Tuesday.


