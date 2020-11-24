Beyoncé, Dua Lipa Headline 2021 Grammy Nominations

Beyoncé, seen here attending the 2020 pre-Grammy gala, received two record of the year nominations Tuesday.

Image credit: Allen Berezovsky

The Recording Academy announced its 2021 Grammy nominations on Tuesday, with Beyonce, rising pop star Dua Lipa and stoner superstar Post Malone leading a diffuse field.

Beyonce features on two songs in the record of the year category, which essentially rewards the year’s best single: the remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and her own “Black Parade.” The latter was also nominated for song of the year, which is awarded to the winner’s songwriters.

The Grammys made several changes to its structure this year, including increasing its voting membership by 2,300 and tweaking its nominations process after years of criticism over a lack of diversity amid the ceremony’s top categories. The moves were meant to “to evolve with the musical landscape and to ensure that the … nominating process and rules are more transparent and fair,” according to a statement on its website.

The Academy also made its rules and guidelines public for the first time, including definitions for previously murky eligibility requirements and voting guidelines. It also changed the names of several categories — the Latin Pop Album category was renamed to the slightly more-inclusive Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album — and instituted a method for flagging conflicts of interest on its still-secretive Nominations Review Committees, whose members are not made public.

In addition, the Academy made several personnel changes, most notably firing its first female CEO, Deborah Dugan, after less than a year on the job. Dugan had accused the Academy of being “rigged” and “corrupt,” while the Academy had said she was terminated following a confidential investigation into allegations that Dugan had bullied a senior member of the Academy. Former Google executive Valeisha Butterfield Jones was appointed to Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, a new position created in response to recommendations made by a task force focused on diversity and inclusion. She will “design, build and implement world-class programs and industry standards focused on inclusion, belonging and representation for underrepresented communities and creators.”

The results of these efforts at the top of the marquee are mixed. The eight nominations in the album of the year category, for example, are gender-diverse but mostly white, save for the rock group Black Pumas and the multi-racial pop singer Jhene Aiko. Record of the year nominees form a richer field, including the fast-rising rapper DaBaby, pop provocateur Doja Cat, and the aforementioned Megan Thee Stallion. All of the nominees for best pop vocal album are white artists.

In a sign of ostensible forward motion for the organization, however, this year’s nominees for best new artist might actually be new to most people. Country artist Ingrid Andress released her debut album, Lady Like, this year; Phoebe Bridgers is a highly respected indie artist, whose album Punisher broke into the top 50 of Billboard’s 200 albums chart this year; fans of the Tiny Desk may recognize Chika, a Nigerian-American rapper; this makes Noah Cyrus’ second year of being up for a best new artist award (after the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017); D Smoke turned a win on a music competition show into real cultural relevancy; Doja Cat has parlayed a viral hit into a proper career; Kaytranada is another confusing choice for best new artist, considering the length of his resume; and finally, Megan Thee Stallion, who likely needs no introduction.

The 2021 Grammy Award Nominations

Record Of The Year

Awarded to the artist and producer(s), recording engineer(s), mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song Of The Year

A songwriter(s) award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Recording artists’ names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album Of The Year

Awarded to artist(s) and to featured artist(s), songwriter(s) of new material, producer(s), recording engineer(s), mixing and mastering engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or tracks only.

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing of new pop vocal recordings.

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album

For vocal or instrumental albums.

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

Chilombo —Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat

Best Rap Performance

For a rap performance. Singles or tracks only.

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Country Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

Lady Like— Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record— Brandy Clark

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Nightfall— Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

Ona — Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop or urban recordings.

YHLQMDLG— Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Americana Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice — G. Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Global Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental global music recordings.

FU Chronicles — Antibalas

Twice As Tall — Burna Boy

Agora — Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar — Tinariwen

Best Spoken Word Album

Includes poetry, audio books and storytelling.

Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director and video producer.

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top

Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or tracks only.

“Yummy” — Justin Bieber

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

Blue Umbrella — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter — Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard — James Taylor

Unfollow The Rules — Rufus Wainwright

Judy — Renée Zellweger

Best Dance Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

“On My Mind” — Diplo & SIDEPIECE (Diplo & SIDEPIECE, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer)

“My High” — Disclosure ft. Aminé & Slowthai (Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer)

“The Difference” — Flume ft. Toro y Moi (Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer)

“Both Of Us” — Jayda G (Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers)

“10%” — Kaytranada ft. Kali Uchis (Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

Axiom — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste

Take The Stairs — Black Violin

Americana — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live At The Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy

Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

“Bum-Rush” — Body Count

“Underneath” — Code Orange

“The In-Between” — In This Moment

“Bloodmoney” — Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live” — Power Trip

Best Rock Song

A songwriter(s) Award. Includes rock, hard rock and metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost In Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard

rock or metal recordings.

A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight — Grace Potter

Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal — The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or instrumental.

Fetch The Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“All I Need” — Jacob Collier ft. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign

“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard

“See Me” — Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project ft. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks Of Me” — Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Anything For You” — Ledisi

“Distance” — Yebba

Best R&B Song

A songwriter(s) award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.

“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Ft. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, Songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, Songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, Songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best R&B Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons

Take Time — Giveon

To Feel Love/D — Luke James

Bigger Love — John Legend

All Rise — Gregory Porter

Best Melodic Rap Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and rap.

“Rockstar” — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” Drake ft. Lil Durk

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Highest In The Room” — Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

A songwriter(s) award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.

“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake ft. Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Dababy ft. Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica

King’s Disease — Nas

The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9″

Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

“Stick That In Your Country Song” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays — Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

“All Night” — Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“Ocean” — Lady A

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

Best Country Song

A songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.

“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori Mckenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane Mcanally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best New Age Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

Songs From The Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery — Priya Darshini

Form//Less — Superposition

More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West

Meditations — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or tracks only.

“Guinevere” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

“Pachamama” — Regina Carter, soloist

“Celia” — Gerald Clayton, soloist

“All Blues” — Chick Corea, soloist

“Moe Honk” — Joshua Redman, soloist

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment — Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton

Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade

Roundagain — Redman Mehldau Mcbride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

Dialogues On Race — Gregg August

Monk’estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley

The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like A Lot — John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate

Mcgarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

Tradiciones — Afro-peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Four Questions — Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City Of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro

Viento Y Tiempo – Live At Blue Note Tokyo — Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane’s Delight — Poncho Sanchez

Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III

“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard Ft. Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter

“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters

“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, songwriter

“Movin’ On” — Jonathan Mcreynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb Mcreynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track, (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock.)

“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters

“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-fleur, songwriters

“Holy Water” — We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters

“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters

“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

My Tribute — Myron Butler

Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard

Gospel According To PJ — PJ Morton

Kierra — Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.

Run To The Father — Cody Carnes

All Of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water — We The Kingdom

Citizen Of Heaven — Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King — Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop

20/20 — The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.

Aura — Bajofondo

Monstruo — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética

La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez

Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

Hecho En México — Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata — Lupita Infante

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Ayayay! — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

Mi Tumbao — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

Infinito — Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

40 — Grupo Niche

Memorias De Navidad — Víctor Manuelle

Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American roots music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep In Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short And Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything” — John Prine

Best American Roots Song

A songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.

“Cabin” — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling To The Floor” — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, Songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

“I Remember Everything” — Pat Mclaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John

Prine)

“Man Without A Soul” — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda

Williams)

Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

Man On Fire — Danny Barnes

To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers

Home — Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — (Various Artists)

Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush

Best Folk Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks For The Dance — Leonard Cohen

Song For Our Daughter — Laura Marling

Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters

All The Good Times — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise — Nā Wai ʽehā

Atmosphere — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

A Tribute To Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia

Best Reggae Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton

Higher Place — Skip Marley

It All Comes Back To Love — Maxi Priest

Got To Be Tough — Toots & The Maytals

One World — The Wailers

Best Children’s Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

All The Ladies — Joanie Leeds

Be A Pain: An Album For Young (And Old) Leaders — Alastair Moock And Friends

I’m An Optimist — Dog On Fleas

Songs For Singin’ — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life — Justin Roberts

Best Comedy Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger — Bill Burr

23 Hours To Kill — Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

Amélie — Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy & Jez Unwin, principal soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, producers; Nathan Tysen, lyricist; Daniel Messe, composer & lyricist (Original London Cast)

American Utopia On Broadway — David Byrne, principal soloist; David Byrne, producer (David Byrne, composer & lyricist) (Original Cast)

Jagged Little Pill — Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)

Little Shop Of Horrors — Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, principal soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, producers (Alan Menken, composer; Howard Ashman, lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)

The Prince Of Egypt — Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, principal soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)

Soft Power — Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, principal soloists; Matt Stine, producer; David Henry Hwang, lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, composer & lyricist (Original Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood — (Various Artists)

Bill & Ted Face The Music — (Various Artists)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga — (Various Artists)

Frozen 2 — (Various Artists)

Jojo Rabbit — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Award to composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

Ad Astra — Max Richter, composer

Becoming — Kamasi Washington, composer

Joker — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

1917 — Thomas Newman, composer

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker — John Williams, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

A songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the eligibility year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.

“Beautiful Ghosts” [From Cats] — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters

(Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You” [From Onward] — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Into The Unknown” [From Frozen 2] — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & AURORA)

“No Time To Die” [From No Time To Die] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Stand Up” [From Harriet] — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters

(Cynthia Erivo)

Best Instrumental Composition

A composer’s award for an original composition (not an

adaptation) first released during the eligibility year. Singles or tracks only.

“Baby Jack” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)

“Be Water Ii” — Christian Sands, composer (Christian Sands)

“Plumfield” — Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)

“Sputnik” — Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)

“Strata” — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An arranger’s award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.

“Bathroom Dance” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

“Donna Lee” — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

“Honeymooners” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows)

“Lift Every Voice And Sing” — Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)

“Uranus: The Magician” — Jeremy Levy, arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An arranger’s award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or tracks only.

“Asas Fechadas” — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)

“Desert Song” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Säje)

“From This Place” — Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, arrangers (Pat Metheny ft. Meshell Ndegeocello)

“He Won’t Hold You” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier ft. Rapsody)

“Slow Burn” — Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)

Best Recording Package

Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

Funeral — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)

Healer — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

On Circles — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition) — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

Mode — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)

Ode To Joy — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

The Story Of Ghostly International — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various

Artists)

Best Album Notes

At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926 — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Dead Man’s Pop — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Out Of A Clear Blue Sky — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Unique Quartette)

Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943) — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, compilation producers; Matthew Lutthans, mastering engineer (Nat King Cole)

It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

1999 Super Deluxe Edition — Michael Howe, compilation producer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Souvenir — Carolyn Agger, compilation producer; Miles Showell, mastering engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions — Béla Fleck, compilation producer; Richard Dodd, mastering engineer (Béla Fleck)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An engineer’s award. (Artists’ names appear in parentheses.)

Black Hole Rainbow — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig,

mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

Jaime — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

25 Trips — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover,

mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Producer Of The Year

A producer’s award.

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording

A remixer’s award. (Artists’ names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or tracks only.

“Do You Ever (RAC Mix)” — RAC, remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)” — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

“Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)” — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

An engineer’s award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Gershwin: Porgy And Bess — David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

Hynes: Fields — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

Ives: Complete Symphonies — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

A producer’s award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the conductor and to the orchestra.

“Aspects Of America – Pulitzer Edition” — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

“Concurrence” — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Symphony No. 3” — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Ives: Complete Symphonies” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3” — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Award to the conductor, album producer(s) and principal soloists.

“Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen” — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

“Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players” — William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

“Gershwin: Porgy And Bess” — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Handel: Agrippina” — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

“Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg” — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Best Choral Performance

Award to the conductor, and to the choral director and/or chorus master where applicable and to the choral organization/ensemble.

“Carthage” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

“Kastalsky: Requiem” — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“Moravec: Sanctuary Road” — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

“Once Upon A Time” — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One award to the ensemble and one award to the conductor, if applicable.

“Contemporary Voices” — Pacifica Quartet

“Healing Modes” — Brooklyn Rider

“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

“Hynes: Fields” — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

“The Schumann Quartets” — Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the instrumental soloist(s) and to the conductor when applicable.

“Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra” — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas” — Igor Levit

“Bohemian Tales” — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

“Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival” — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra” — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to: vocalist(s), collaborative artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) producer(s), recording engineers/mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

American Composers At Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)

Clairières – Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)

A Lad’s Love — Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)

Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

Award to the artist(s) and to the album producer(s) and engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

Adès Conducts Adès — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A composer’s award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the eligibility year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

“Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua” — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

“Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players” — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

“Rouse: Symphony No. 5” — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero &

Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé; Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers

“Life Is Good” — Future ft. Drake; Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak; Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

“Adore You” — Harry Styles; Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

“Goliath” — Woodkid; Yoann Lemoine, video director