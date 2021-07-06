‘Betty’ Is A Story of Female Friendship Unlike Any Other
The immersive HBO series Betty follows an eclectic bunch of young women skateboarders navigating adulthood while fostering community within a bro-dominated environment. Based on Crystal Moselle’s 2018 film Skate Kitchen, the show returned for a second season, and we think it’s worth a look if you haven’t checked it out.
The audio was produced by Candice Lim and edited by Jessica Reedy.
