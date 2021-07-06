 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


‘Betty’ Is A Story of Female Friendship Unlike Any Other

by Pop Culture Happy Hour (NPR News)

Dede Lovelace, Rachelle Vinberg, Katerina Tannenbaum, Ajani Russell and Moonbear skate through New York City in Betty. Stephanie Mei-Ling/HBO


The immersive HBO series Betty follows an eclectic bunch of young women skateboarders navigating adulthood while fostering community within a bro-dominated environment. Based on Crystal Moselle’s 2018 film Skate Kitchen, the show returned for a second season, and we think it’s worth a look if you haven’t checked it out.

The audio was produced by Candice Lim and edited by Jessica Reedy.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP