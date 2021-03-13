 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Better with age? Westwood takes lead at Players Championship

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Soheb Zaidi

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Lee Westwood turns 48 next month and is playing some of his best golf.

He had all the shots Friday at The Players Championship and played bogey-free for a 66. That gave him a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick going into the weekend on the treacherous Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Sergio Garcia atoned for a half-dozen missed putts from inside 8 feet with his third eagle of the week and a closing bogey. He shot 72 and was two back.

Bryson DeChambeau beat Westwood last week at Bay Hill. The U.S. Open champ was only three shots behind.


