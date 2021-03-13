Better with age? Westwood takes lead at Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Lee Westwood turns 48 next month and is playing some of his best golf.

He had all the shots Friday at The Players Championship and played bogey-free for a 66. That gave him a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick going into the weekend on the treacherous Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Sergio Garcia atoned for a half-dozen missed putts from inside 8 feet with his third eagle of the week and a closing bogey. He shot 72 and was two back.

Bryson DeChambeau beat Westwood last week at Bay Hill. The U.S. Open champ was only three shots behind.