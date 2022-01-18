Better than Christmas: Floridians can now order free at-home COVID tests kits from the federal government
Floridians can officially order free at-home COVID test kits from the federal government starting Tuesday.
Each household is limited to four test kits per order, and kits usually ship to a person’s home within 7 to 12 business days.
Only rapid antigen tests are available at this time.
All orders will begin shipping through USPS starting in late January.
To order your tests, visit covidtests.gov and enter your first and last name, email and mailing address.
In a statement, the White House says it will prioritize shipments to the hardest hit postal codes around the country.
🚨 Consumer Alert 🚨
You can now request FREE at-home COVID tests delivered straight to your residence thanks to the Biden Administration.
Testing is such an important tool to help stop the spread. Let’s #BeSMARTFL: get tested if symptomatic or exposed & #GetVaxxed — all FREE.
— Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) January 18, 2022
