Better than Christmas: Floridians can now order free at-home COVID tests kits from the federal government

Floridians can officially order free at-home COVID test kits from the federal government starting Tuesday.

Each household is limited to four test kits per order, and kits usually ship to a person’s home within 7 to 12 business days.

Only rapid antigen tests are available at this time.

All orders will begin shipping through USPS starting in late January.

To order your tests, visit covidtests.gov and enter your first and last name, email and mailing address.

In a statement, the White House says it will prioritize shipments to the hardest hit postal codes around the country.