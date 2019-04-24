 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Bethune-Cookman University Picks New Leader Aamid Turmoil

by Associated Press (AP News)

Photo: Bethune-Cookman University.

Struggling Bethune-Cookman University has selected the dean of the University of Denver’s College of Business as its next president.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Brent Chrite will take over as the university’s seventh president on July 1.

The Daytona Beach school is in the midst of a FBI and Department of Education investigation into a student housing project. And Chrite arrives just one week after a regional accrediting body is scheduled to decide whether to remove or extend its probationary sanction or revoke its accreditation entirely.

Chrite said he and his wife were inspired by students they met during a visit to the campus.

He previously served as dean at Monclair State University and held leadership positions at the University of Arizona and the University of Michigan.


