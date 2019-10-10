College And Controversy: How Bethune-Cookman’s New President Plans To Clean Up The Financial Mess
Bethune Cookman University President, Brent Chrite, took over a college mired in controversy. Documents released in June show that BCU has suffered five consecutive years of losses, including nearly $38 million over the past three years, and there’s a federal investigation into a $306 million dollar student housing project.
Chrite joined 90.7’s Talia Blake to explain the state of BCU’s finances now.
