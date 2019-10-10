 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
College And Controversy: How Bethune-Cookman’s New President Plans To Clean Up The Financial Mess

by (WMFE)
Dr. Brent Chrite became the 7th President of Bethune Cookman University on July 1, 2019.

Bethune Cookman University President, Brent Chrite, took over a college mired in controversy. Documents released in June show that BCU has suffered five consecutive years of losses, including nearly $38 million over the past three years, and there’s a federal investigation into a $306 million dollar student housing project. 

Chrite joined 90.7’s Talia Blake to explain the state of BCU’s finances now. 


Talia Blake

