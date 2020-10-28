 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Bethune-Cookman University Goes Online For the Rest of the Fall Semester

Photo: Bethune-Cookman University.

Bethune-Cookman University will pivot to online instruction starting today due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Florida.

Wednesday will be the last day for in-person instruction on campus. 

Students and staff will finish the last three weeks of the semester using a combination of Canvas and Zoom platforms. 

All final exams and projects will be administered remotely and students will be offered a pass/fail option as needed. 

On-campus residents can remain in their dorms through November 20th but are encouraged to leave sooner if possible. 

An 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and shelter in place order will remain in effect Monday through Sunday for the rest of the semester.

Spring sports including football and men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and track and field have been canceled. 


