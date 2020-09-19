Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen

Photo: Florida Storms
MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch is in effect Saturday for coastal Texas as Tropical Storm Beta gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico.
A storm surge watch and a tropical storm watch are also in effect for the area during an exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season.
Beta is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names on Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet.
Teddy remains a powerful hurricane headed toward Bermuda less than a week after Hurricane Paulette was there. And, parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle are still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore Wednesday.
