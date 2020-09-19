Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch is in effect Saturday for coastal Texas as Tropical Storm Beta gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

A storm surge watch and a tropical storm watch are also in effect for the area during an exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Beta is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names on Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet.

Teddy remains a powerful hurricane headed toward Bermuda less than a week after Hurricane Paulette was there. And, parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle are still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore Wednesday.


