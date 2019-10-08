 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Beloved Central Florida News Anchor Wendy Chioji who Shared Cancer Journey with Listeners Passes Away

by (WMFE)

Wendy Chioji passed away Monday night at age 57 after a long battle with cancer. Photo: Live Fearlessly

Former WESH anchor Wendy Chioji died yesterday after a long battle with cancer. She was 57. 

Chioji had anchored for the local NBC affiliate for 20 years. After moving to Utah she continued to appear on local programs like the Growing Bolder TV Show. 

Growing Bolder founder Marc Middleton says he’s grieving the loss of his friend.

He says he’s inspired by how she lived her life, including a trip up Mount Kilimanjaro in 2014. 

“Despite her battle which was very difficult at times. She lived more in the last five years than most of us will live in five lifetimes.”

Chioji was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001. Then came diagnoses of thymic carcinoma in 2013 and again in 2014.

Through it all she shared her cancer journey with her listeners.

It’s this bravery and honesty along with her passion for life that Middleton says he’ll miss most.

How Do You Define ‘Defy?’

“I think her legacy is going to be that a, life is worth fighting for no matter how difficult the challenges might be, and that b, the value of every moment is something that we shouldn’t disregard.”

If you’d like to read Wendy’s blog “Living Fearlessly,” click on the link.


Danielle Prieur

