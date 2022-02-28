 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
‘Belfast’ views The Troubles through a child’s eyes

Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, and Lewis McAskie in a scene from Kenneth Branagh's Belfast. Rob Youngson /Focus Features


Belfast is nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture and best director for Kenneth Branagh. The film is loosely based on Branagh’s own childhood as he came of age during The Troubles in 1969 and 1970. Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds are up for best supporting actress and best supporting actor, respectively, and it’s also nominated for best sound and best original song for Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy”.

