Beep Opens Headquarters in Lake Nona, As Company Plans on More Shuttles and a Vertiport

Photo: Danielle Prieur


Beep officially opened its headquarters in Lake Nona today with the help of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. 

More than 80 people are already employed at the new Lake Nona headquarters of the autonomous shuttle company. 

Beep plans to expand to two dozen shuttles and a veriport, a completely electric air taxi, from this new base.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says he’d like this development to stretch all the way to the City Beautiful, where the shuttles could transport people to work and play.

“Hopefully, we’ll be in downtown Orlando not too long from now. It’s an honor to celebrate another milestone for Beep. And their continued growth furthers our efforts to be a future-ready city.”

Dyer says the Central Florida-based company currently operates eight shuttles along five routes in the Lake Nona area.

“We have autonomous vehicles here, we have all electric buses, we have vertical takeoff and landing vehicles coming, we’re truly a hub for new technologies.”

Last May, Beep launched operations in Yellowstone National Park.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

