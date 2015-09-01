 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Beemo: Orlando Band With Mountain Music Roots

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Beemo- (l-r) Sean Quinn, Dan Harshbarger, Tony Mickle, Matt Juliano. Seated: Justin Braun. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Beemo- (l-r) Sean Quinn, Dan Harshbarger, Tony Mickle, Matt Juliano. Seated: Justin Braun. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Local band Beemo is steeped in the folk traditions of Americana, with songs inspired by Washington Irving, but they have eclectic roots and have been known to cover Ozzy Osborne.

Vocalist Dan Harshbarger, Guitarist Sean Quinn, Matt Juliano on mandolin,  bassist Tony Mickle and percussionist Justin Braun play a couple of songs and chat with Intersection about balancing full time jobs with their music.

“It’s hard to peg into rock or folk or bluegrass,” says mandolin player Matt Juliano.

“So it can be a little hard to put your finger on but you can hear it from the instrumentation and some of the arrangements.”

Four fifths of the band work at the same company- which is how guitarist Sean Quinn and Vocalist Dan Harshbarger first met.

“We’re creating music and we’re doing what we love,” says Quinn.

“You’ve got to have your families to back you because it does take a lot of time.”

The band is releasing and EP this month. Click here for a list of upcoming shows.

Listen to Beemo playing Rip Van Winkle & Back Again at WMFE’s studios below:

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP