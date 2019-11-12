 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Beefy King Reopening Uncertain After Fire Leaves Minimal Damage

by Elizabeth Gondar (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo courtesy of Jimmy Fallon's Instagram

The owners of Orlando’s Beefy King restaurant say they are working to reopen after an overnight fire.

The restaurant caught fire around 1 a.m.

No one was hurt in the blaze and the damage is minimal. The cause is under investigation, but the Orlando Fire Department says the fire began outside the building.

A statement on Beefy King’s Instagram said it’s not known when the restaurant will reopen.

The statement points out the restaurant for 51 years has survived hurricanes and other mishaps but never a fire. It says the owners are “trying to wrap their heads around this.”

During its more than half-century, Beefy King has been best-known for its barbecue sandwiches. The restaurant has served U.S. Senator Rick Scott and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP