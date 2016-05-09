 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Becoming ‘At Home In Space’

To pass the time, Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield plays guitar. His music videos made quite the splash on social media. Photo: NASA

Remember going on road trips as a kid – all cooped up in a car for what seemed like forever? Were you like me? Did you have an annoying little brother to deal with? Did you miss your friends from home while you were away?

Well, imagine being cooped up like that for six months. That’s the typical mission duration on the International Space Station. So how do astronauts put up with each other? And how do they make that tin can in the sky a bit more like home?

Phyllis Johnson is a sociologist at the University of British Colombia, and she’s hoping to answer some of those questions. Her study ‘At Home In Space‘ is especially important when you consider a trip to Mars is at least six months…and that’s just one way.


