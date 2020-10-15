 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Bebel Gilberto: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

by Felix Contreras (NPR)

Bebel Gilberto plays a Tiny Desk (home) concert.

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, NPR Music presents four very special Tiny Desk (home) concerts recorded especially for this week.


When we invited Brazilian vocalist Bebel Gilberto to do a Tiny Desk (home) concert, we had no idea her home would have a spectacular view of speed boats gliding across the bay in Rio de Janeiro just beneath historic Sugarloaf Mountain. But those iconic sights are in fact the perfect visual backdrop for Brazilian music, and Gilberto’s in particular.

Bebel Gilberto is, of course, the daughter of one of the creators of bossa nova, João Gilberto. But as she slinks into the subtle electronic samba of “Cliché,” from her new album Agora, it becomes clear why she is now a standard bearer of Brazilian music. During this concert, she is accompanied by Chico Brown, the son of famed musician Carlinhos Brown and grandson of the legendary Chico Buarque.

You can feel the presence of all of that Brazilian musical royalty in one of Bebel Gilberto’s most popular songs, the closing “Aganjú.”

SET LIST

  • “Cliché”
  • “Na Cara”
  • “Aganjú”

MUSICIANS

  • Bebel Gilberto: vocals
  • Chico Brown: keys, guitar, percussion, vocals

CREDITS

  • Video By: Cesio Lima, Fabio Fausto, Joao Adams, Antonio Lima
  • Director of Photography: William Andrade
  • Audio By: Mauro Bianchi, Antoine Midane at Midanix Studio, Fred Coelho, Thaigo Silverio
  • Producer: Felix Contreras
  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith
  • Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin
  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

